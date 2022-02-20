(WKBN) — Recent studies show young people struggle with financial literacy.

A Greenlight study found 74% of teens aren’t confident about their financial education. Some programs are trying to help that.

Experian Go and Experian Boost both help build credit by adding positive payments like streaming service subscriptions to your credit report.

They can help parents educate their kids and credit and finances.

“The really important part is that when your kids leave the nest, you want them to be financially savvy and financially knowledgeable and financially equipped to be successful as adults,” said Experian senior director of public education and advocacy Rod Griffin.

Griffin said simple financial conversations as a family can help kids learn a lot about money.