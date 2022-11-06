NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Young entrepreneurs convened for the second Youth Market Day at the Eastwood Mall on Saturday.

Ten entrepreneurs of various ages set up their businesses in the mall.

The event was hosted by Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio, a nonprofit group that teaches kids interested in business more about the field. According to president of the Eastern Ohio section, Michele Merkel, Junior Achievement teaches entrepreneurship to kids starting as soon as kindergarten through high school.

Merkel says the organization’s workshops hold entrepreneurs break down all that goes into owning a business.

“We talk about the brainstorming, and then we talk about characteristics that an entrepreneur has to have when developing,” says Merkel.” Then, we go through the income and expenses, okay. Now that you have your idea of a product or service that you want to provide, you know, how much is that going to cost?”

The program gives young entrepreneurs the guidance and tools to turn their dream into a business, like A’lona Nelson, owner of A’lona’s Tie-Dye did.

“I like to sell products, and I just want to own my own business because I see other people with their businesses and … it’s really awesome,” Nelson says.

Nelson tie-dyes her own products and also packages other items to sell. She started her business when she was eight years old. Now, at the age of 10, she has been in business for two years.

“It feels pretty good and I get to be my own boss. Nobody can really tell me, ‘No, you need to fix that.’ So, I’m just really excited and I hope this business can go well,” Nelson says.

Nelson says she has learned so much from Junior Achievement and owning her business.

“I’ve learned how to do things and how to sell my things. And the judges here are really nice, they give me heads-up of things I need to change, and they give me chances,” Nelson says.

Nelson hopes to start a bracelet company one day, too.