Young boy reports being assaulted, robbed while riding bike in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A young boy told police he was assaulted and robbed while riding his bike last Monday in East Liverpool.

Police went to the city hospital to talk to the victim, who was being treated for being punched in the face and hit with a baseball bat, according to a report.

The victim told police he was riding his bike near Daisy Lane and St. Clair Avenue when two other boys went up to him as he stopped to relieve himself.

The report says the suspects also took $57 out of the boy’s wallet.

Police found one of the suspects, who lives near the scene, after a witness gave officers some names.

The suspect matched the description the victim gave to police.