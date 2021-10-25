Young Boardman students learn about the dangers of social media

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Boardman Center Intermediate School are learning about the dangers of social media.

Monday morning, representatives from the Juvenile Justice Center talked about cell phones, the internet and bullying.

The presentation isn’t new, but it’s normally just for middle schoolers. On Monday, students as young as fourth grade got the same lessons.

It’s because educators say they’re seeing younger kids have access to social media.

“You still get shocked. To see the number of hands that went up when some very, very alarming questions were asked, it does open your eyes and it should make us all feel a little bit better that we have this going on today,” said Principal Mike Masucci.

Parents are then invited to hear about the dangers of social media later on at 6 p.m.