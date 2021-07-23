Young baseball players hold celebratory fundraiser dinner ahead of state championship

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman All-Star 10-and-under baseball players celebrated making it to the state championship today.

They held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser ahead of tomorrow’s game, which will be right there in the Valley.

This is part of a week of events for the kids to celebrate making it to state.

Parents say all of these things are a special way for kids to make memories they’ll cherish for years to come.

“The kids are having a blast. You know when they look back they are going to have memories playing together and being with their friends because that’s what we remember growing up,” said Coach Rick Gozur. “Win or lose obviously you want to go out and win as many as you could, but the main thing for us parents this week is having them be together and make some memories.”

The state tournament kicks off tomorrow at noon at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.