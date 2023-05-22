EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The East Palestine School District unveiled two new vending machines on Monday, but as opposed to the usual treats, these machines are offering something different: books.

The EP Bulldog Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), along with the support of Norfolk Southern, donated the book vending machines to the East Palestine Elementary School and the East Palestine Middle School.

The overall goal is to generate excitement around reading and collaboratively reinforce the effort of recognizing positive behavior among students.

“We are so excited about our book vending machines and eager for the kids to earn the opportunity to use them,” said Allison Oltmann, PTO representative. “It will be reflective in each positive behavior shown by students and will trickle on to others.”

Each book costs one token, which students earn by displaying good behavior and performing acts of kindness.