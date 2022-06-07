BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dropped cellphone, text message and a K-9 uncovered clues that may lead police to the person or persons who attempted to break into a house in Boardman.

Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Prestwick Drive on reports of three people approaching a vacant house with a lock box on it.

When police arrived, they found a large duffle bag containing bolt cutters and fresh pry marks on the vinyl of a rear window of the house.

It looked as though no one was able to get into the house, but clues left behind may lead officers to whoever tried to get in.

Fingerprints were left behind on the house and a K-9 traced human scent to a pair of black gloves and a cellphone that were nearby.

Reports said that while police had possession of the cellphone a call was received and a text message that read, “You woke, Cuddy?”

The duffle bag, bolt cutters, gloves and phone were placed into evidence bags. In addition, several nearby homes have exterior video surveillance cameras.

The homeowner was made aware of the attempted break-in and said he would check on the house the next day.