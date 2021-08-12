‘You need the Holy Spirit;’ victim’s mother makes plea at Youngstown murder sentencing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Treshaun Turner deserves consecutive sentences for the murder of Ishmael Bethel because he killed him over $40, an assistant prosecutor said Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court during Turner’s sentencing.

For a man to kill someone over $40 shows he is capable of conduct that society needs protecting from, Brevetta said, and to also discourage such conduct in the future.

The $40, Brevetta said, “shows just how much Treshaun Turner valued his [Bethel’s] life,” Brevetta said just before Turner was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison by Judge John Durkin.

Defense attorney Mark Lavelle disagreed that any sentence would be a deterrent.

“It’s like the wild, wild west here in the city of Youngstown and there’s no end in sight,” Lavelle said.

Turner, 26, was convicted of murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm with firearm specifications after a jury convicted him Aug. 5 for the Sept. 8 shooting death of Bethel, 25 and the wounding of a 16-year-old girl across the street from the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue.

Prosecutors said Turner was arguing with the girl over $40 she owed him when Bethel intervened on behalf of the girl. As he walked away, Bethel was shot in the back and the girl was wounded in the arm.

Turner did not claim until his trial that Bethel had a gun and that he shot Bethel in self-defense. Police never found another gun. There were casings from two different weapons at the scene but prosecutors said the other casings were there from a previous shooting.

Judge Durkin said regardless of his claims, it was Turner who went to the bar with a gun knowing the girl was there. Judge Durkin also said he was impressed with the forgiveness offered by Bethel’s mother.

Bethel’s mother, Ayana Bethel, told Turner she forgave him and urged him to accept Jesus Christ as his savior.

“I am here to strengthen you,” she said while reading from a sheet of paper that had handwritten remarks on it.

Her son had a “big heart,” she said, and was “a prince.”

Turner spoke briefly, apologizing to Bethel’s mother. Bethel’s mother said that Turner needs the Holy Spirit.

“I need the Holy Spirit and where you’re going, you need the Holy Spirit,” she said.