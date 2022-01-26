YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development is beginning to sign people up for its Glenwood Fresh Market nutrition incentive program.

The program allows qualifying community members to receive $25 worth of free produce each month per household member.

“We’re working with people that are low income families, so families can qualify by receiving SNAP benefits or living under the 200% poverty guidelines,” said Susan Payton, Glenwood Fresh Market manager.

Last year, a survey was done in the Glenwood Corridor area and many of the residents said they would like to see a market come to the area.

“This is one of the things that they were saying, that they wanted something locally they wouldn’t have to go and travel very far to get the fruits and vegetables and things that they needed,” said Patricia Stokes, who conducted the survey.

You don’t have to live in this area to qualify, though. Anyone in the tri-county area can apply and Payton said they already have applicants from as far as Warren.

The market is grant based so everything in it will be free to those who qualify.

“To compliment some of the produce that we’re gonna be getting, we are looking to fill our shelves also with just pantry staples. So, we’re hoping to get bread, rice, dry beans, some canned goods,” Payton said.

Payton says they are hoping to open the market fairly soon, and once they do, it will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 2915 Glenwood Ave.

Anyone who would like to pre-register can call 330-333-3561 to set up an appointment. You can also wait until the market opens and register there.