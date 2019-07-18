YNDC shows off newly renovated tri-plex in Handel’s neighborhood

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation will be the landlord

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new look for an old house was introduced Wednesday evening to the Handel’s neighborhood on Youngstown’s south side.

A renovated apartment, built in 1911, was unveiled by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

It’s located on Helena Avenue, just behind the original Handel’s Ice Cream, which the neighborhood was named after.

Inside, the apartment has been redone with a new kitchen and updated electrical and plumbing.

There are three units ready to be rented.

“Modern apartments that still have great historical character and charm. I think the fireplace and built-ins in this unit are amongst the coolest I’ve ever seen in Youngstown, and I’ve been in thousands of houses. So this is a really special place,” said YNDC executive director Ian Beniston.

YNDC will be the landlord for the tri-plex. It already manages about 40 units throughout the city.

In total, YNDC has renovated about 120 vacant buildings and houses on all sides of the city.