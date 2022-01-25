YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation has completed its Greater Glenwood Neighborhood Survey.

The survey was conducted between August to November of 2021. YNDC’s Neighborhood Steward, Patricia Stokes, went door-to-door to over 780 households to talk to residents about their concerns, likes and dislikes and what their highest priorities were for improving their neighborhoods.

“A big takeaway was that a lot of people thought their neighborhood improved. People definitely support the renovation of vacant housing the assistance of homeowners to repair their homes. A lot of them are saying they want to see more of that,” said Ian Beniston, executive director of YNDC.

Stokes surveyed residents in the Idora, Indian Village, and Greater Glenwood Avenue area on Youngstown’s South Side. Out of the 780 homes Stokes visited, 311 households completed the survey. Beniston the response rate of nearly 40% was a substantial number for this type of door-to-door survey.

According to YNDC, some of the priorities most residents raised were improving neighborhood safety, eliminating blighted property, and renovating and repairing housing. Many also said they would like to see fewer bars, nightclubs, gas stations and corner stores.

Beniston said this year, they will be conducting a similar survey to this in several other areas of the city.

You can view the entire survey analysis here.