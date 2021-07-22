YNDC has high hopes for new construction in South Side neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation can usually be seen around the Idora neighborhood, fixing up homes and businesses.

They are currently adding siding and electricity to some new builds on Mineral Springs Avenue.

YNDC owns the entire street and has high hopes for the area.

“So we really wanna rebuild the neighborhood fabric of this street, this street was once a bustling community and we’d like to return it to that,” said YNDC housing director Tiffany Sokol.

Sokol said the homes should be done by early September.