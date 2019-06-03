YNDC Community Toolshed allows community to borrow yard tools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YNDC Community Toolshed is now allowing the surrounding community to borrow tools for free for the summer.

There’s a wide array of tools available to help tend to yards and gardens, including rakes, shovels, lawnmowers and wheelbarrows.

“”People are so happy to be able to come, and especially the lawnmowers to be able to cut their own grass and make it look presentable and neat. They love coming back. I have one woman who comes every week and she is honestly so happy with the way her lawn looks,” said Toolshed Coordinator Kennedy Romeo.

Only YNDC Community Toolshed members can borrow the equipment. Residents have to be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license to become a member.

They need to provide additional documentation, such as a current lease or rental agreement, a utility bill or a tax bill. They will also need to sign a waiver.

The tool shed is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Rentals can only be made by appointment.

For more information or to set up an appointment, contact Romeo at 330-480-0423.