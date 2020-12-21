YNDC awarded over $1 million in grants for upcoming housing projects

A $750,000 grant will be used to fully renovate five vacant homes for affordable ownership

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is receiving over $1 million in grants for housing development in the city.

The grants are coming from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Program.

A $750,000 grant will be used to fully renovate five vacant homes for affordable ownership.

Another grant of more than $400,000 will help construct two new energy-efficient and affordable rental units.

“YNDC and our partners are thrilled to announce these major investments that will continue ongoing neighborhood stabilization efforts and produce much needed high quality, affordable housing. We are grateful to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh for the grant awards and to PNC, the Mahoning County Land Bank, City of Youngstown, The Raymond John Wean Foundation, and other partners for their support and partnership in making this possible,” said Ian Beniston, YNDC Executive Director.

The projects are set to start next year.