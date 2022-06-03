YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Second-graders from Youngstown City Schools were invited to “Health Kids Day” at the YMCA.



Kids participated in a variety of activities to get them moving.

It was a chance for the YMCA to showcase some of the activities that will happen this summer. The programs help with community building and teaching kids valuable life skills.

Organizers say that having access to summer programs helps keep kids from getting into trouble.

“We hope that by them being involved in YMCA programming — whether it be just for a day like today, or be kids day or throughout our summer camp or any other programs — that we can instill a positive mindset in them and also just teach them how to be good citizens,” said Senior Aquatic Director Christine Hughes.



There are many options available for summer programs. The YMCA also offers financial assistance. You can find more information on that assistance on the YMCA’s website.