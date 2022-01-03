BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Davis Family YMCA in Boardman is seeking original art for its FIVE Squared Art Show. Proceeds go to The Y’s Artreach Program.

All art must be created on a 5 inch by 5 inch surface (hence the name of the show).

Any medium will be accepted, whether it’s paint, screen printing or jewelry.

All art will be sold for $25 anonymously. Art buyers will find out who the artist is only after purchasing their work.

The opening reception will be on February 6.

Art will be hung in The Y throughout the rest of the month.

“Really just the enjoyment of having art and being able to express yourself. That is such a huge thing, especially nowadays when we’ve been all cooped up. Being able to express yourself creatively is really important,” said Suzanne Gray, arts and humanities coordinator for the Davis Family YMCA.

The Y is collecting art for the show through January 17. You can pick up an entry form at the Davis Family YMCA (45 McClurg Rd.) or you can enter online.