YMCA of Youngstown to open some facilities in phases

Phase One welcomes back staff and members under the new COVID-19 restrictions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YMCA of Youngstown plans on reopening the Central YMCA and the Davis Family YMCA on June 1 in a phased approach.

In a press release Wednesday, they said they have delivered a copy of their reopening plans to Erin Bishop, City of Youngstown Health Commission, and Ryan Tekac, Health Commissioner for the Mahoning County Board of Health, to review so they can reopen safely.

Both departments will have a team visiting the facilities this week.

The YMCA of Youngstown said they will reopen in accordance with the State of Ohio and local health departments’ safety protocols and guidelines.

Phase One welcomes back staff and members under the new COVID-19 restrictions.

Further communication will be provided with the details of the reopening plan after it is approved by the local health departments.