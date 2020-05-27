YMCA of Youngstown talks reopen plans for June 1

It will begin to reopen slowly during its first phase of reopening Monday, June 1

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YMCA of Youngstown has been closed since March 17. Now, it will begin to reopen slowly during its first phase of reopening Monday, June 1.

“We will have limited facility and limited usage. So, we’re limiting our members to 14 and up for the first week; we won’t have locker rooms open,” said Beth Scheller, chief operating officer of the YMCA of Youngstown.

Beginning Monday, June 1, the cardio center and free weights area will be open at limited capacity from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays at the Boardman location from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays at the Youngstown location from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“With social distancing measurements in place, put in place, we’ve moved equipment, or we’ve shut down every other piece of equipment to maintain social distancing. We are planning on moving into phase two as quickly as we can, but we wanna do it safely,” Scheller said.

Scheller said there is no timeline on how long they will remain in the first phase, and the second phase will be announced at a later time.

In the meantime, both the Youngstown and Boardman locations will continue to be cleaned and sanitized thoroughly.

The YMCA day camp will also be open, both in-person and virtually.

“We’re a licensed program that runs Mondays through Friday, so we’ve got limited capacity but we’re still excited to welcome the kids back and have a fun summer,” Scheller said.

The day camp will begin June 8, for ages 6 through 13. Anyone interested in registering for the day camp can do so by visiting its website.