BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In honor of 3.14 or Pi Day, the Davis Family YMCA is holding their Pies Fly at the Y event Monday.

This is their annual campaign fundraiser. A series of events are happening throughout the day, including a pie baking contest, eating contest and Y staffers getting pied.

Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 and is a way to get everyone talking about math.