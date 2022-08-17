YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department got a little bigger on Wednesday.

Mayor Jamael “Tito” Brown swore in Caleb Quinn as a new firefighter.

Quinn, of Berlin Center, is a third-generation firefighter following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

He’ll be working out of Station 15 on the city’s west side. He’s the seventh hire this year, after city council authorized 10 new hires for the department.

It’s all a part of the baseline staffing levels established by city council.

Youngstown fire Chief Barry Finley says this will help with the staffing issues.

“I’m excited to hire new firefighters because we are so short-staffed, and that’s why stations have been closing,” says Finley.

However, that seems to be improving.

YFD has a class starting next month in hopes of hiring more firefighters in Youngstown.