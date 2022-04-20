YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Arson has been ruled as the cause of a fire Tuesday afternoon on the South Side.

Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said an accelerant was used to set a fire in the attic of 109 W. Chalmers Ave. home.

Wright said he will not be sure what type of accelerant was used until he gets test results from the fire scene back from the state.

Wright said the fire is the result of a family dispute. No one was injured.

Crews arriving about 1:45 p.m. found heavy smoke pouring out of the back of the home from the attic and were able to put the fire out. The damage is repairable, Wright said.

City fire crews were also called about 9:30 p.m. to a vacant 412 Cleveland St. home that caught fire. Wright said that home burned to the ground.