YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Fire Department is investigating an overnight house fire on the city’s North Side.

YFD said the call came in at 11:45 p.m. Saturday for the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, a WKBN crew was on scene getting video when the fire re-ignited. YFD is working on putting the remains of the home out.

A viewer sent in video of the home engulfed in flames.

The cause remains under investigation. No one was injured.