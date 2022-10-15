YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The fire happened on East Myrtle Avenue near Lois Court, right behind Rayen Early College Intermediate School.

The home was fully engulfed, and our reporter on scene saw parts of it collapsing as Youngstown firefighters worked on the fire.

There was a sense of urgency at the scene. Our reporter on scene saw flames damaging the home next door.

First News is working to bring more information as it becomes available.