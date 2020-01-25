YFD Battalion Chief speaks on fracking dangers at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief was part of a speaking event at YSU Saturday afternoon.

Senior Battalion Chief Sil Caggiano spoke on the potential hazard crews face when responding to gas and oil wells.

Science journalist Justin Nobel presented years of research on fracking. Those findings were recently published in an issue of Rolling Stone Magazine.

“Mr. Nobel’s claims about the oil and gas industry run counter to the evidence and findings of researchers and regulators in developing states who have determined oil and natural gas activity is not a health concern. The oil and gas industry is one of the most heavily regulated industries in the country at every step of development at both the federal and state levels, including strict oversight of the waste disposal process,” said Energy in Depth spokesman Dan Alfaro.

Caggiano says in Mahoning County there are two wells that pose a risk.

“We’ve got at least two wells in Mahoning County that we know of that are testing three times over the acceptable limits, so these things are just stuff we’re just starting to discover as we dig further and further and peel the onion of this thing back, and we’re starting to discover this stuff,” said Caggiano.

Caggiano has served the citizens of Youngstown and Mahoning County for over 37 years.

He has been working to increase the safety of handling hazardous materials nationwide.