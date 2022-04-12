YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown will soon be adding to the ranks of the city’s fire department.

Manpower issues in the fire department have forced the city to shut down stations like Number 12 on McGuffey Road for most of the last two weeks.

Mayor Tito Brown said Tuesday that he plans to swear in a number of new firefighters this month to offset the staffing shortage.

“Hopefully, we can eliminate those issues where individuals are off sick, call-offs, whatever the case may be so that we can make sure all neighborhoods have a fire station in their area,” Brown said.