YELLOW CREEK TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A house exploded in Yellow Creek Township in southern Columbiana County Tuesday night. Three people inside were injured.

Highlandtown Volunteer Fire Chief Jeremiah Cole said there were three different 911 calls made. One of them reported an explosion, while the other two callers said that they saw a large fire.

The frantic 911 calls told just how terrifying the scene was, with a caller reported hearing a lot of screaming.

Massive flames could be seen from neighbors’ houses, billowing above the tree tops from several houses away.

“From what I understand, it blew the roof off,” said neighbor Thomas Reed.

“It looks like a war zone. It’s terrible,” said neighbor Joan Reed.

Firefighters from Highlandtown, Wellsville, West Point and Liverpool Township were called to the 500 block of Wells Hollow Road around 9:30 p.m.

“We had 32 firefighters on scene. The local ambulance company was on scene. There were also four departments on standby back at their stations,” Cole said.

Cole said the three people were taken to East Liverpool City Hospital before they were taken to Pittsburgh hospitals. A man suffered severe burns, and a woman had several broken bones and a broken pelvis. A 14-year-old girl also had a broken pelvis. Cole said they are all expected to survive.

“Two neighbors had removed two victims from the house, a female from a window and the male out of the basement. There was a 14-year-old girl who, the blast put her through the wall of the home. She was in the yard,” Cole said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

The fire was put out around 3 a.m.

The house is leveled and there is a large amount of debris in the field.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.