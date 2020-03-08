Yellow Brick Place hosts annual fashion show

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Yellow Brick Place’s annual Brunch and Fashion Show is their biggest fundraiser of the year and the event gets bigger.

This year they hosted over 500 guests at the major event for a great cause.

“All the money that we raise stays locally here to help caner patients. We are all non medical all our services. The money goes towards programs such as support groups,” said Marketing Director Nancy Connor.

The support groups include a beauty program for those going through cancer and the proceeds will also benefit their free wig bank.

Connor says that this year they received a lot of new sponsors.

“We have over 15 children models and over 18 adult models and its going to be right there in the middle of the room,” said Connor.

The fashion pieces were provided by Chico’s, Suzanne’s and The Children’s Loft.