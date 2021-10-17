Years later, Hermitage remembers and celebrates end of Iran hostage crisis

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of the Iranian hostages, the Hermitage Historical Society held a ceremony Sunday.

The Iran hostage crisis lasted from November 1979 to January 1981 and was an event that put Hermitage on the map.

Display board photographs depicting the Avenue of the Flags in Hermitage were on display, along with photos of the return of the hostages.

The flags were initiated by the late Tom Flynn, an Army veteran who actively promoted the rescue of the hostages.

They were erected daily for a total of 444 days, drawing national attention to Hermitage.

The historical society said educating people about the city’s history is important.

“History repeats itself and you have to pay attention to where we came from and where we’re going,” said Rob McAdams of the Hermitage Historical Society.

The photographs will remain on display in the Stewart House for about another week.