Yearlong investigation leads to arrest of Warren man on juvenile sex charges

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Weathersfield Township Police Department arrested a man after a yearlong investigation into an alleged juvenile sexual assault case.

Police arrested Howard Justin Lovett, 38, of Warren.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury indicted Lovett, and he was arrested on the following charges: 10 counts of rape, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of gross sexual imposition, a count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a count of corrupting another with drugs and a count of selling drugs to an underage person.

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on Lovett should contact Detective Sergeant Dan Lowery or School Resource Officer Lou Ronghi at (330) 652-6486.