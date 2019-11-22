Year after year, those in need can still count on Second Harvest Food Bank to help

"We're just fortunate that there's enough people that have compassion for those folks," said the organization's executive director.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, the Second Harvest Food Bank collected and donated more than 10 million pounds of food in the Mahoning Valley.

“The bad news is there is still people that are struggling to feed their families,” said Second Harvest Executive Director Michael Iberis.

October to December are the busiest months for Second Harvest, largely due to the holidays.

On Friday, two local businesses donated 48 turkeys to the food bank.

“If you watch the news, you know all over that there is a need for any type of charitable donation. So, we’re always trying to help out and give back any way we can,” said Joe Polis, of Gault Heating, Inc.

The need for these donations in the Valley is not much different than that around the State of Ohio.

Iberis said the amount of people here in need is on par with other cities.

“Just because Columbus and Cleveland are bigger, percentage wise, it’s pretty much the same,” he said.

Iberis said locating an exact number of those in need of food donations isn’t easy because a lot of times, the people he helps are just going through a hard time.

“Because of either job losses or medical bills, something of that nature. Then something happens when it turns around and imagine what it feels like when you can’t provide food for your loved ones, and now you can,” he said.

After over 20 years of working in public service, Iberis said no one should count on the need to disappear.

“We’re just fortunate that there’s enough people that have compassion for those folks and say, ‘I want to help that person out,'” he said.