(WKBN) – A year ago, NFL player Damar Hamlin suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on the football field, bringing national attention to the importance of learning CPR.

Immediately, searches for CPR classes skyrocketed from individuals wanting to learn more about CPR.

This year, the American Heart Association launched the “Nation of Lifesavers” campaign. The goal is to make sure one person in every household is CPR trained.

“We know that CPR is the difference between life or death for an individual experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. During a cardiac arrest, immediate CPR is critical, and CPR can double or triple an individual’s chance of surviving during sudden cardiac arrest,” said Lisa Wheeler-Cooper, executive director of the Northeast Ohio American Heart Association.

Each year, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests happen, but bystanders perform CPR less than 50 percent of the time.

The AHA is aiming at giving everyday people the tools to save a life.