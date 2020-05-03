YCSD makes changes to food distribution site

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Monday, May 4, Volney Rogers Elementary School will replace Kirkmere Elementary School as a weekly Youngstown City School District (YCSD) food distribution site.

“There is a walk-in freezer and cooler at Volney that will facilitate our process so we’ll be able to store food that isn’t picked up at the school rather than having to transport it back to Central Kitchen,” said Sue Paris, YCSD’s food service chief.

Kirkmere doesn’t have a walk-in freezer/cooler. The only other change is that families will receive half gallons of milk for scholars rather than a half-pint carton per scholar, per day.

“It’s much more convenient for us to distribute and for families to carry and store the half-gallon containers instead of all of those smaller cartons,” Paris said.

All of the other food distribution sites remain the same and distribution will continue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Monday.

The other food distribution sites include: