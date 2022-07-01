YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Business Incubator has announced the six panelists to feature at the third annual Shark Tank event on Oct. 6.

The event, which is a local take on the ABC show “Shark Tank,” features entrepreneurs’ startup pitches to the panel of “sharks.”

This year’s panelists are:

Ray Mancini, entrepreneur and boxing legend

Ellen Tressel, board member for the Beatitude House, Mahoning Valley Historical Society, Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation boards and “We See Tomorrow” campaign at Youngstown State University

Herb Washington, CEO and founder of HLW Fast Track Inc.

Lena Esmail, CEO and owner of QUICKmed Urgent Care

Tom Stabi, senior advisor and business consultant at Schrodel, Scullin & Bestic LLC

Lenny Fisher, CEO of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt

“Our sharks each have their own area of expertise and interests, which will make for a great panel,” said Corey Patrick, YBI’s director of Evolve Technology Entrepreneurship. “When looking for our sharks, we asked ourselves, ‘Who embodies the aspects of a true entrepreneur?’ And I believe we’ve found those people.”

Selected companies and candidates will receive entrepreneurial counseling before pitching at the event.

The event will take place 5-8 p.m. Oct. 6 at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center. Tickets are $100 each.

Information on tickets, table reservations, sponsorship opportunities, or startup idea submissions is available through YBI’s website.