YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Business Incubator has announced the six panelists to feature at the third annual Shark Tank event on Oct. 6.
The event, which is a local take on the ABC show “Shark Tank,” features entrepreneurs’ startup pitches to the panel of “sharks.”
This year’s panelists are:
- Ray Mancini, entrepreneur and boxing legend
- Ellen Tressel, board member for the Beatitude House, Mahoning Valley Historical Society, Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation boards and “We See Tomorrow” campaign at Youngstown State University
- Herb Washington, CEO and founder of HLW Fast Track Inc.
- Lena Esmail, CEO and owner of QUICKmed Urgent Care
- Tom Stabi, senior advisor and business consultant at Schrodel, Scullin & Bestic LLC
- Lenny Fisher, CEO of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt
“Our sharks each have their own area of expertise and interests, which will make for a great panel,” said Corey Patrick, YBI’s director of Evolve Technology Entrepreneurship. “When looking for our sharks, we asked ourselves, ‘Who embodies the aspects of a true entrepreneur?’ And I believe we’ve found those people.”
Selected companies and candidates will receive entrepreneurial counseling before pitching at the event.
The event will take place 5-8 p.m. Oct. 6 at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center. Tickets are $100 each.
Information on tickets, table reservations, sponsorship opportunities, or startup idea submissions is available through YBI’s website.