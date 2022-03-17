YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Business Incubator received $1.35 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to support small business development locally.

The award is part of a recently-announced $21 million package supporting projects serving coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative.

POWER targets federal resources to communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries.

Since POWER launched in 2015, ARC has invested nearly $316.6 million in 393 projects across 358 coal-impacted counties. The nearly $73 million awarded in 2021 is projected to create/retain over 10,383 jobs and attract nearly $527.3 million in leveraged private investments, according to a news release from YBI.

“Working with our partners, this funding will strengthen the recovery of the local economy by assisting small

businesses in accessing capital, pursuing procurement opportunities, developing business plans, adopting advanced technologies (in both manufacturing and non-manufacturing settings), and supporting startups,” said YBI CEO Barbara Ewing.

YBI provides assistance to start-up businesses and provides programming to businesses as well as entrepreneurial counseling and networking opportunities.