YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station say it has been selected as the preferred basing location for eight new C-130J aircraft.

Colonel Jeff Van Dootingh, the 910th Airlift Wing commander, commented on the news.

“The men and women of the 910th Airlift Wing are excited by the news that Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio has been selected by Secretary of the Air Force Kendall as the preferred basing location for eight new C-130J aircraft. The replacement of our eight C-130Hs with these new planes will allow the 910th to continue to answer our nation’s call anywhere around the globe for the foreseeable future,” said Dootingh.

“What this news does is secure the future of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station. It also tells us the base is an integral part of our National Defense System. What wonderful news for all the professionals who work at the base and for Trumbull County’s economy,” State Senator Sandy O’Brien added.

This plan is not a done deal yet.

We are working to get new details from lawmakers. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this story.