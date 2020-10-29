YARS airmen spray nearly 900K acres during mosquito-fighting mission in Louisiana

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – After recent hurricanes in Louisiana, the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station was activated.

Eighty-five Reserve Citizen Airmen were deployed to fight mosquitoes.

Heavy rains from those storms caused the mosquito population there to increase.

Flying in C-130-H Hercules aircraft, the crews began their mission last week. They say their work is an important part of hurricane relief efforts.

“This is the last thing they need to be thinking about. They’re trying to rescue workers, people trying to rebuild their homes, their businesses, they’re trying to take care of their families, the people around them. They don’t want to be eaten alive by mosquitoes, right? So by helping them do that, we’re helping them do that, we’re helping the overall picture and the overall rebuilding of the area,” said Lt. Col. Jen Remmers.

So far, they’ve treated almost 900,000 acres of the more than one million assigned to them by FEMA.

