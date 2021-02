More than 300 signs are being put in yards all across the city.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -With classes still completely online, YCSD’s McGuffey Elementary School is “Painting the Town McGuffey.”

With yard signs, teachers and administrators want to recognize students who have excelled academically. They are also recognizing students with high attendance.

The school says this is a way to show students they are proud of them, even during virtual learning.

More than 300 signs are being put in yards all across the city.