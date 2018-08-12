Y Live's Florida Georgia Line concert surpasses ticket sales, event-goers' expectations

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - In the sea of tailgaters in a Youngstown State University parking lot, thousands of people lit up grills, poured cold beers, tossed bags at corn hole and came together with one common goal.

"To get 20,000 people into Stambaugh Stadium, I mean, 19-20 thousand I heard. I mean, this is an opportunity to bring the community together," said Brett Neely and Bob Francis, of Youngstown.

Y Live's concert with Florida Georgia Line surpassed last year's concert with the Zac Brown Band in ticket sales and in concert-goers' expectations.

"I went to Zac Brown Band last year and it was on a Thursday, so it wasn't as big as this. But this, I mean, do you see the Browns' tailgate thing over there? I'm from Cleveland, Ohio, living right now and this is big for northeast Ohio," Neely said.

The main tailgate lot was completely sold out two days before the concert and 20,000 tickets were sold for the event.

For some, this was their first country concert experience in Youngstown and it was bigger than they expected.

"There's a lot of people! It's a good thing for the community, it really is," said Susan Carfano, of Hermitage.

"I didn't think it would be this busy but everybody is just out having a good time. It's awesome," said Brian Biddlestone, of Girard.

It's clear the concert had a positive effect on this group from the Valley.

"It's bringing fun to an area that sometimes has a lot of like negativity and things going on with it and so absolutely it's always good to bring a community together and have a lot of fun," Biddlestone said.

Some people already have a few ideas of who they want to see come to the Ice Castle next year.

"I think we got to at least get Kenny Chesney, well, Toby Keith is coming to Canfield fair, so maybe Rascal Flatts next year. We'll start building it," Neely said.

Organizers say they are already discussing plans for next year.