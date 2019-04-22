XposedSports offers local kids basketball training and positive atmosphere

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - “I really didn’t have a purpose for it at first. I just wanted to get kids involved and help get them better,” said De’Vaun Adams, founder of XposedSports.

A young man once on a journey to athletic prosperity, now uses his time to help others.

Adams graduated from Youngstown Christian in 2012. He remembers his time as an athlete and what it meant to him.

“I played football and basketball. I know for football, that was our first year ever going to playoffs in school history,” he said.

Now, his non-profit organization, XposedSports, is a way to mentor and train upcoming athletes. He hopes to help prepare them for greater opportunities.

“I think it’s possible to just make it out. Like me personally growing up, I don’t think I got like a fair chance, like going to the next level… If I can get my hands on them early… I can train them and develop them,” he said.

His training is not just about preparing his students. He also wants to keep the kids out of trouble and be a positive role model.

“I know it’s a lot of single parents. I know it’s hard at home, and if I can help I want to be a help,” he said.

The program is open to students from any area, ages six and up. Adams says they train at the Calvin Center in Youngstown and also at East High School, where he is also a coach.

XposedSports focuses on basketball, but he says he plans to expand to other sports. He also says for those who can’t afford the program, there are other options.

“If you can’t afford it, there’s free videos online, there’s instructional videos that I give, just to help in any way I can if you can’t afford the services,” he said.

Adams works with the kids Monday through Friday, and also travels with them on weekends.

Throughout the year, he says he holds different events in the community as well, such as giveaways and his "Shoot Hoops not Guns" event.

If you would like more information on XposedSports and how to get involved, you can visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.