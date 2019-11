Tickets will be available for presale this Thursday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – WWE NXT Live! is coming to Warren’s Packard Music Hall in January.

It’s happening on January 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on presale online this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. when you use the code TICKET.

Tickets will be on sale everywhere starting Friday at 10 a.m. You can get them on Ticketmaster.com or at the Packard Music Hall Box Office at the venue on Mahoning Avenue NW.