YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The WRTA announced the upcoming discontinuation of a bus route in Youngstown Tuesday.

Route 81, also known as Akron Express, will be discontinued starting in March. The route runs Monday through Friday, leaving Federal Station at 10:40 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. Its purpose was to help veterans get to the VA hospital in Cleveland.

As of March 11, Route 81 will be discontinued to to “low demand and ridership,” according to WRTA.

The route was initially launched in December 2022.

Questions can be directed to the WTRA at 330-744-8431.