WRTA’s holiday bus returns with free rides for passengers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the third year in a row, WRTA is offering free rides for the holiday season.

The service kicked off Monday morning at Newport Library.

The bus is decorated inside and out for Christmas, and Santa Claus was on hand to help launch the service along with students from Head Start.

The Holiday Bus will travel on all WRTA fixed routes at least once beginning Friday and will run through Christmas Eve Day.

Rides are free for all passengers.

“The feedback is great, everyone is positive. They love seeing Santa on there. The Kids really love it. Just positive feedback,” said Dean Harris with WRTA.

Sponsors pay for the special holiday wrap on the bus and for the free rides.