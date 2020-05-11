WRTA’s “big buses” to return with some changes

All rides will be free when the fixed-route services starts back up

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The “big buses” will be back on the roads in Mahoning and Trumbull counties when WRTA resumes its fixed-route bus service on May 18.

The fixed-route service was suspended on April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, WRTA has only been offering countywide scheduled service using its smaller buses.

All rides will be free when the fixed-route services resumes.

The schedules will be the same on most routes, but some changes will be in place to keep passengers safe:

All passengers must wear face coverings. Riders who are not wearing face coverings will not be permitted to board the bus.

With the exception of wheelchair passengers or those with baby strollers, all passengers must enter the bus through the rear door.

Social distancing must be observed for seating on the bus. Signs will be posted on the seats to enforce this policy.

Only life-necessary trips are permitted. All riders must have a destination and must get off of the bus when they reach it. Recreational and continuous riding is prohibited.

Federal Station will remain closed, though buses will continue to arrive and depart from in back of the building.

Normal schedules will be followed on all fixed routes except for WRTA’s six nightline routes.

Nightline routes will have only two runs Monday through Friday — those leaving Federal Station at 7:15 pm and 8:30 pm.

WRTA operates 24 fixed routes in Mahoning County and six in Warren.

For more information, visit WRTA’s website or call 330-744-8431.