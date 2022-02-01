YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) warned riders Tuesday that delays could happen later this week with the pending winter storm.
WRTA says riders should be aware of possible service delays on Thursday. They will be posing updates on social media to keep riders aware.
Rides who rely on the bus service for work, school or other important transportation should plan ahead.
