The grant will also give WRTA bus drivers an extra week's pay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The WRTA bus service will be giving out free rides through the end of the year.

The Board of Directors approved the free service at their meeting on Thursday.

The WRTA is using some of the $10 million it received from the CARES Act to cover the costs.

Its bus drivers wanted the money used for hazard pay. To prove their point, they wore red face masks in protest on Thursday.

The board did approve giving the drivers an extra week’s pay.