WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Directors with the Western Reserve Transit Authority say they’ve been left with no choice but to curtail some of their service in Trumbull County next month.

The agency’s board met Tuesday saying they will have to cancel their service in Warren after a state grant expired and officials in Trumbull County took no action to continue funding the routes locally.

Directors say five routes were seeing close to 6,000 riders each month, and the loss of service could have a ripple effect in the future.

“Our Warren Express is connected to those routes, so any drop in that ridership in the city of Warren when transferring to the Warren Express is going to have a cumulative effect. So, we’ll lose our 5,000 to 6,000 for the Warren routes and hundreds if not more for our Warren Express,” said Dean Harris, WRTA’s executive director.

WRTA’s Warren Express, which runs back and forth from Youngstown to Warren, will continue.

Directors say even if they are able to come up with a new funding source, it would be at least another year before the Warren service can be restored.