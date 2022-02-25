YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) is developing a plan to invest in Market Street.

They plan to improve bus stations and services, facilitate active transportation and adjust zoning to promote economic development in the area surrounding Market Street in both Youngstown and Boardman.

In order to get feedback from individuals, organizations and businesses active in the community, the WRTA project team is hosting two virtual neighborhood forums to present the project proposal and hear community comments.

The forums are on Monday, Feb. 28 from 1-3 p.m. and Wednesday, March 2 from 3-5 p.m.

Both forums will be on Zoom and will have the same content. Zoom links can be found clicking the date and times above.

Additional information about the project can be found on this banner or this presentation.