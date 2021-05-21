WRTA to eliminate routes, expand others

Changes will be effective June 7

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bus routes in the Valley are set to change Monday, June 7.

The Western Reserve Transit Authority announced two routes in Warren — 71-North and 73-East — will be eliminated.

The 11-Cornersburg route will now terminate at Rulli Bros. on Kirk Road, eliminating travel along Raccoon Road to Wedgewood Plaza. Instead, the 27-Austintown route will now run a full schedule along Raccoon Road to Wedgewood Plaza, but travel along Meridian and Kirk roads will be eliminated.

The 80-Lordstown Express route will expand to serve the Pur Foods facility and the TJX/HomeGoods and Macy’s distribution centers in Lordstown.

“In the case of the city of Warren routes, reductions in state funding made it necessary to eliminate the two routes with the lowest ridership,” WRTA Executive Director Dean Harris said.

Revised schedules and maps will be posted on WRTA’s website and changed in the myStop app.