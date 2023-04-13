YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several businesses in the Valley are set to receive recognition and awards for their work through the WRTA’s Give Small Business a Lift Campaign.

WRTA invited local small businesses to nominate themselves. Over 90 businesses applied to be one of the 12 featured businesses selected this year.

According to WRTA, “the chosen businesses must exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic of the Valley,” as determined by three chair members: Anthony Trevena, Teresa Miller and David Wilaj.

“Local business owners and their families invest in, work hard, provide employment and add value to our community,” said Dean Harris, WRTA Executive Director. “WRTA has the privilege of providing transportation to many of the employees and customers of these organizations. This campaign is our way of supporting local entrepreneurs and paying tribute the Valley’s work ethic.”

WRTA is asking Valley residents to “get on the bus” and “Give Local Small Business a Lift!” by shopping at locally-owned businesses.

The 2023 featured small businesses are:

Cal-Ohio Lube Products Heroes and Tiaras EndTime Grafix Pop! Art Books Culture J&J Complete Lawn Care YoGo Bikeshare Sunstone Garden LLC Sweet Grace Anna’s Fancy Cakes & Bakery A Fresh Wind Catering Aisle One Mobile Market Overall Paint Co. Unique Locs & Natural Hair Boutique, LLC

The 12 chosen small businesses receive promotion on WRTA bus sign advertising, TV spots, ads in the Business Journal and graphic branding on the giant digital screen over Federal Station and social media.

Awards will be presented at the kickoff event on April 27 at Concept Studio in downtown Youngstown.

Drawings will be held at the kickoff event and two featured businesses will each receive one of the following: A $3,000 TV advertising campaign from WKBN or a 12-month social media campaign created and produced by BOP Social.