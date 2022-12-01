YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) has released its holiday ride schedule for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The following routes will run on December 24 and December 31:

DEPARTING FEDERAL STATION DESTINATION TIME 28- Warren Express Warren 3:40 pm 27- Austintown Loop Austintown 3:40 pm 7- Glenwood to Goodwill Apartments 4:10 pm 5- South to South & Midlothian 4:40 pm