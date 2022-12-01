YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) has released its holiday ride schedule for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The following routes will run on December 24 and December 31:

DEPARTING FEDERAL STATIONDESTINATIONTIME
28- Warren ExpressWarren3:40 pm
27- Austintown LoopAustintown3:40 pm
7- Glenwoodto Goodwill Apartments4:10 pm
5- Southto South & Midlothian4:40 pm
DEPARTING SOUTHERN PARK MALLDESTINATIONTIME
25-Boardman Canfield LoopCanfield Circle3:44 pm
26-East LoopAssumption Nursing Home3:55 pm
24- Midlothian LoopWalmart4:20 pm