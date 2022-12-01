YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) has released its holiday ride schedule for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
The following routes will run on December 24 and December 31:
|DEPARTING FEDERAL STATION
|DESTINATION
|TIME
|28- Warren Express
|Warren
|3:40 pm
|27- Austintown Loop
|Austintown
|3:40 pm
|7- Glenwood
|to Goodwill Apartments
|4:10 pm
|5- South
|to South & Midlothian
|4:40 pm
|DEPARTING SOUTHERN PARK MALL
|DESTINATION
|TIME
|25-Boardman Canfield Loop
|Canfield Circle
|3:44 pm
|26-East Loop
|Assumption Nursing Home
|3:55 pm
|24- Midlothian Loop
|Walmart
|4:20 pm